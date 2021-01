YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A single-car crash shut down a road in Youngstown Thursday morning.

The driver hit a pole along Midlothian Boulevard around 5:30 a.m., then left the crash scene. A neighbor said they watched the driver walk away shortly after the accident.

Midlothian Boulevard was closed between Erie Street and Elbertus Avenue because there were live wires across the road.

It reopened just before 7 a.m. after First Energy fixed the wires.