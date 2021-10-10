OSP: Woman dies after being struck by car

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Niles.

It happened at the intersection of Federal and Main Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with Niles police, say the car drove away from the scene but left a sideview mirror behind.

This gave police an idea of kind of car they were looking for.

They may have found it in the McKinley Heights area.

First News crew members saw a person being taken into custody there.

We’re still working to see if the two incidents are connected.