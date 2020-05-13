Driver leaves behind damaged yards, broken fence in Slippery Rock Twp.

Troopers were later able to track the driver down and charge him

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Portersville is facing several charges after police tracked him down and charged him in connection with damage done to some yards in Slippery Rock Township.

Troopers say Travis Gleeson, 45, left the scene after he lost control and went into a couple of yards along Frew Mill Road.

Gleeson was driving on the road just before 2 a.m. April 1 when he went off the road, hit a sign and drove into a yard. He then drove off the other side of the other side of road where he hit a fence, a bush and then went up into another yard before taking off, reports said.

Investigators were later able to identify Gleeson as the driver.

He is facing several charges including leaving the scene of a an accident and operating a vehicle without an ignition lock.

Ignition locks are typically ordered by a court for those who have been convicted of driving while impaired.