MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Troopers are investigating a crash that took out two telephone poles in Mercer on Thursday that closed the road.

As a result West Cornell Road on Route 19 was closed from 4 p.m. to around midnight.

Power lines were also down and power outages were reported. WKBN is still investigating how many people lost power.

WKBN is still working to find out if there were injuries.

This is a developing story.