FRENCH CREEK TWP., Pa.(WKBN) – A driver was killed Friday in a single car crash in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened at about 3:12 a.m. on County Line Road in French Creek Township.

Police say the driver was driving “at a high rate of speed” in the east bound lanes, lost control of the vehicle after crossing State Route 173 and crashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.