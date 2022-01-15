SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on state Route 165.

It happened around 9 p.m. just north of Route 62 Friday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two cars were stopped when another slammed into the back of the second one. Then, another car, which was unable to stop, crashed into the third car.

Samuel Greenwalt, 89, of Beloit, was the driver of the third car. He was not wearing a seatbelt

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.