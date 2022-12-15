BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 22-year-old man is facing charges police say he crashed his car Wednesday at a roundabout in Boardman.

According to a police report, officers were called about 2 a.m. to the roundabout at Sheridan and Mathews Road and found a heavily damaged Volkswagen Golf with no one inside it.

The license plate came back to Luca Kukura with an address a little over a mile away.

Officers went to the address and found Kukura who admitted to driving the car and crashing it, the report said.

Kukura told police he took the roundabout at about 50 miles per hour and hit the curb, the report stated. He also admitted to having three drinks earlier in the evening but that it had been hours ago, according to the report.

Officers gave Kukura an alcohol breath test that registered .097, the legal limit is .08. He was then issued a citation for OVI and failure to control. He is scheduled to be in court Dec. 20.