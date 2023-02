YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Youngstown Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the intersection of Ford and Carolina Avenues in Youngstown around 7:30 a.m.

Officers said that the crash was between a minivan and SUV.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.