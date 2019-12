A driver was injured and the vehicle destroyed in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Monday

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup was traveling eastbound at about 1:44 p.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into a guardrail.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver was cited in the crash, according to the patrol.