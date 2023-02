YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man taken to the hospital after a crash Friday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Bears Den Road near the Mill Creek Park entrance.

Mill Creek Police said the driver was traveling on Bears Den Road when he went down an embankment, and hit a tree near a hiking trail near the Chestnut Hill Pavilion.

We are still working to find out the condition of the driver, and what caused the crash.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.