SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Two different fire departments responded to a rollover accident in Springfield Township Tuesday morning.

According to the East Palestine Fire Department Facebook page, the accident happened north of Kibler Road in Springfield Township around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters said that the victim was sent to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.

New Waterford Fire Department also responded to the scene.