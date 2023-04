YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after running into a retention pond in Youngstown Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Division Street and Roger Lindgren Way.

Police said the drive crashed through a fence in the area and went into the retention pond.

The driver is expected to be ok. The scene is clear.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.