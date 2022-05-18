BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- One driver was taken to the hospital after a police chase that happened in Boardman early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. outside the Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman.

Officers say the driver of a pickup truck was possibly under the influence.

The driver ended up hitting a pole on the corner of Market Street and Meadowbrook Avenue. He then led police on a small chase and hit another pole just up the road near Brookfield Avenue.

Officers said that the reckless driving caused significant damage. A telephone pole in front of Akron Children’s was part of the wreckage. The truck was totaled.

According to First Energy, about 6,000 people were without power during the early morning hours. As of right now, most of the power has been restored.

Police said that the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. We are working to learn more about his condition this morning.

Part of Market Street is blocked from Ewing to Brookfield.