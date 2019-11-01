Driver indicted in double fatal crash in Lake Milton

About two weeks after the fatal crash, Barnhart was implicated in another crash in which troopers suspected drug use

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a driver accused of causing a crash in Lake Milton that killed two men.

Gregory Barnhart, 33, of Bristolville, is facing four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of driving under the influence.

The crash killed 68-year-old Howard Mounts and 34-year-old Bradley Ronci.

Investigators say Barnhart was driving a vehicle that went left of center on State Route 534 and crashed into Mounts’ car, killing the two men.

About two weeks later, Barnhart was implicated in another crash where police say he lost control and crashed on Interstate 76 in Milton Township and hit a tree.

Troopers suspect that drugs were a factor in that crash.

Barnhart is facing OVI charges in that case as well, along with a charge of failure to control.