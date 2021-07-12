Driver in serious condition after Liberty Twp. crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver is in serious condition after a crash in Liberty Township on Monday.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Churchill Hubbard Road, less than a mile west of State Route 193.

According to investigators, a woman driving a Kia Soul was heading eastbound when the car went off the road, rolled over and hit a utility pole. Police say the driver was thrown from the car during the crash.

A portion of Churchill Hubbard Road is closed in the area while crews clear the scene.

Ohio Edison was called out to fix the utility pole. As of right now, Ohio Edison isn’t reporting any power outages in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.