Driver in fatal Warren motorcycle crash identified

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver that was killed in a motorcycle crash in Warren has been identified.

According to the coroner’s officer, Roy Mason, 52, was killed Thursday when the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle at East Market Street and Laird Avenue in front of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

According to Trumbull County dispatch, the vehicle was a white SUV that left eastbound on Market Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warren police.

The incident is still under investigation.