Judge sentences driver in Lake Milton crash that killed two victims

Two weeks after the fatal crash, Gregory Barnhart was involved in another crash in which investigators suspected drug use

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge sentenced the driver involved in a fatal crash in Lake Milton last September.

Thursday, Gregory Barnhart pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

A judge sentenced him to 12 to 15 years in prison.

Barnhart went left of center on N. Pricetown Road, hitting another vehicle. Howard Mounts, 68, of New Middletown, and passenger Bradley Ronci, 34, of Youngstown, were killed.

Two weeks later, Barnhart was involved in another crash and was charged with OVI and failure to control.

That crash, which happened along Interstate 76 in Milton Township, injured Barnhart and a passenger.

Investigators suspected that drugs were involved in that crash.

Barnhart has been booked into Trumbull County Jail 15 times on DUI, burglary, weapons and drug charges, dating up until 2014, according to jail records. He was on parole at the time of the crash.