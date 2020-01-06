Driver in crash that killed Warren man sentenced in court

Joseph Myers was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in prison for vehicular homicide

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver in a deadly crash that killed a Warren man was sentenced on Monday.

Joseph Myers was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in prison for vehicular homicide.

The five-car crash happened at the intersection of Parkman Road and West Market Street. Myers was trying to get away from police after a traffic stop.

Video showed Myers’ car driving at a high speed through the intersection, causing the crash that killed 34-year-old Anthony Blackwell.

Five people were hospitalized.