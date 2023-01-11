NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Bus driver illness and field trips have changed after school bus routes for Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools on Wednesday.

According to a post on their website, the district only has five available buses and drivers to send all the students riding the seven bus routes home from both the Jr. Sr. high school and the Elementary/Middle schools.

As a result, bus routes 72 and 74 will be divided in half and placed on routes (72 – 71 and 75) and (74 – 73 and 76).

