YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Weather is being blamed for a car crash on Youngstown's east side Tuesday evening.

It happened on Oak Street in front of Family Dollar just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said the driver hydroplaned during the storm and hit a pole. It knocked power out to parts of the east side.