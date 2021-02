Troopers said the crash happened overnight near the intersection of E. Market and Henn Hyde

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A rollover crash in Howland overnight left one person hurt.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of E. Market Street and Henn Hyde Road NE.

Troopers said the driver wasn’t there when they arrived. They said the person walked to a nearby bar and workers called 911.

The driver’s injuries are not serious.