HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- One person was arrested in Hubbard for an accident where a car hit a pole early Wednesday morning.

Hubbard Police were called to the 100 block of North Main Street just before 2 a.m.

Police say that the driver hit a utility pole, causing wires to come down on the road.

Police are still on the scene. They say that both directions of North Main Street are closed from Orchard Avenue to West Liberty at least until late morning.

The Hubbard police chief said that the driver was arrested and charged with OVI.

Callers have reported power outages in the area.