FAIRFIELD Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A driver hit two vehicles head-on Monday night on Route 11 in Columbiana County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. just three miles north of the Lisbon exit in Fairfield Township.

OSP said that Vanessa Schreffler, 45, of East Liverpool was traveling southbound on Route 11 when she crossed the median entering the traffic lane. Troopers said that she struck two other vehicles head-on before overturning in the roadway.

Troopers said that a passenger that was in Schreffler’s vehicle was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for an evaluation. Schreffler and no other drivers in the crash were injured.

Schreffler was cited for OVI.