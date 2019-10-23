Driver hits several cows in Mercer County, damaging two vehicles

A driver crashed into a herd of cows Tuesday in Mercer County, damaging two vehicles

The accident happened about 7:04 p.m. on Route 173, just north of Kilgore Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Venango County man was traveling south on Route 173 when he came upon several cows in the road.

The driver hit at least four of the cows, forcing one of them into the air and under a car that was stopped in the road heading north.

The car that hit the cows spun around and hit the front end of the other stopped vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The reported did not indicate if any cows were killed in the crash.