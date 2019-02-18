Local News

Driver hits parked Boardman cruiser

The driver was charged with OVI

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Boardman police cruiser was wrecked after someone ran into it while it was parked on the street. 

Officers were responding to a noise complaint about 3 a.m. Sunday on Tippecanoe Road, and left the cruiser parked at the side of the road with its lights on. That's when someone crashed into it. 

No one was in the cruiser at the time. 

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. That person was charged with OVI. 

