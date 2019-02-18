Driver hits parked Boardman cruiser

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Boardman police cruiser was wrecked after someone ran into it while it was parked on the street.

Officers were responding to a noise complaint about 3 a.m. Sunday on Tippecanoe Road, and left the cruiser parked at the side of the road with its lights on. That's when someone crashed into it.

No one was in the cruiser at the time.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. That person was charged with OVI.