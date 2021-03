Police said the driver had a medical emergency

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Columbiana overnight.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lisbon and W. Friend streets.

Columbiana police said the driver had a medical emergency and their car hit a telephone pole.

We don’t know how the driver is doing at this point.