YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say a young woman had to go to the hospital after this crash on Canfield Road near Shields Road Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m.

Police say the driver hit another vehicle and then a tree.

They say she complained of chest pain and was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

There’s no word yet on her condition.