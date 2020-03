ODOT has closed that part of State Route 165 between Route 62 and State Route 46 due to the high water

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Here is a reminder that you should not try driving through water that covers the roadway.

A viewer sent a photo of a car off into the high water that has flooded part of State Route 165 in Green Township on Thursday. Goshen Township police said it happened around 9 a.m.

The driver managed to get out okay and no one was hurt.

