The woman was leaving the First National Bank drive-thru on Tippecanoe Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver in Boardman made a wrong turn and got their car stuck on a retaining wall Monday afternoon.

The woman was leaving the First National Bank drive-thru on Tippecanoe Road.

Her Chevrolet Traverse was stuck partially in the air until a tow truck could remove it.

No one was hurt.