Driver from Negley facing charges from fatal crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court, Legal, Gavel, Law

Adobe Stock

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County grand jury has indicted a driver on charges related to the death of a passenger earlier this year.

Corey Evans, 19, of Negley, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

The crash happened on Route 154 in Middleton Township.

Investigators said the car ran off the road, hit a ditch and embankment, hit a utility pole and rolled several times.

The 15-year-old victim, identified in the indictment as Angelica Perkins, was thrown from the vehicle.

The indictment says Evans was driving with a suspended license and methamphetamine was detected during a urine test.

Angelica Rae “Angie” Perkins obituary

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com