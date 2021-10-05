Driver from Negley facing charges from fatal crash

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County grand jury has indicted a driver on charges related to the death of a passenger earlier this year.

Corey Evans, 19, of Negley, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

The crash happened on Route 154 in Middleton Township.

Investigators said the car ran off the road, hit a ditch and embankment, hit a utility pole and rolled several times.

The 15-year-old victim, identified in the indictment as Angelica Perkins, was thrown from the vehicle.

The indictment says Evans was driving with a suspended license and methamphetamine was detected during a urine test.

Angelica Rae “Angie” Perkins obituary