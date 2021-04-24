Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash in Ellsworth Twp.

Investigators were conducting sobriety tests on the other driver and placed that driver into handcuffs

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a crash in Ellsworth Township.

Two vehicles collided Saturday afternoon in the area of state Route 45 and N. Palmyra Road, sending one vehicle on its roof.

The driver of the car that flipped over was flown to the hospital. That driver’s condition is unknown.

Investigators were conducting sobriety tests on the other driver. That driver was placed in handcuffs.

The intersection is partially open heading north on Route 45 and west on Palmyra.

The Ellsworth Fire Department, Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

A crash reconstruction team from Highway Patrol is also on the way as part of the investigation.

