SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – One person was flown to a local hospital after a rollover crash early Thursday in Shenango Township.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on E. Washington Street.

Shenango Township Police say the driver lost control going around a turn and flipped over, pinning the driver inside.

The victim was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

The driver’s identity has not been released.