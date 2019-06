YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a medical emergency caused a driver to lose control and crash near a church in Youngstown.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. on West Indianola at Saint Luke’s Church.

The driver was traveling along South Avenue when he ran a traffic light, hit the curb and went airborne.

The car hit some trees, flipped over and landed in front of the church.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

We don’t know yet the extent of the driver’s injuries.