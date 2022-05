YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A flipped-over car had a Youngstown intersection blocked off Monday night.

The intersection of Colonial Drive and Fifth Avenue was being blocked by Ohio State troopers and Liberty police.

Police on scene said a car blew through the red light causing an accident.

One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver fled the scene.

Both cars are being towed, and the intersection is now open.

Police are searching for the other driver.