Driver falls asleep in car after crashing into Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into the side of a Youngstown home on the south side, but that’s not the most shocking part of the story.

“I was standing in the kitchen getting ready to do dishes. I had stacked up all the dishes and was running the dish water when I heard a big thud, and I thought a big tree branch fell across the porch,” said Jessie Moore, resident of the house.

But it wasn’t a tree branch. Instead, it was a chilling wake-up call.

“I had just woken up. My room is right there, and I heard a loud boom and it shook the house,” said Justin Moore, another resident.

On Saturday, a car drove into a house on Falls Avenue.

“I come out and this lady came through three yards–three lots–hit the telephone pole up here on Hillman and smacked the back of my house,” resident Robert Reda said.

Tracks in the snow across the vacant lot show the path the car took.

The driver only narrowly missed hitting a tree and a car on the property, but what the driver did next was also surprising.

“She got out of the vehicle and was talking to me, then climbed back in the vehicle and went to sleep,” Jessie said. “I just stood there and watched her.”

The people who live in the house say they are glad to be okay.

“I was worried, but I had luck, but I’m not shocked because this is Youngstown and stuff like this happens all the time,” Justin said.

First News has reached out to Youngstown Police for more information on this incident, but we have not heard back from them yet.

The name of the driver is unknown as well as whether or not she had any injuries. The charges pending against her are also unknown.