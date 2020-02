It happened on Kinsman Nickerson Road

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was unable to handle a sharp turn in Kinsman Township and rolled over around 2 a.m. Saturday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was not believed to be injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver was arrested for suspected OVI.