Driver facing charges after crash into fire hydrant, power pole in Boardman

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Tippecanoe Rd.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspected drunk driver after police say he hit a fire hydrant and took down electrical lines in Boardman.

Police said they arrived to find an unoccupied truck in a field off the side of the road, as well as a fire hydrant gushing water and a downed power pole with wires across the street.

Police said the driver, identified in a police report as 25-year-old Domenick Buonavolonta, of Canfield, then came staggering up to the vehicle. Police said he smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking.

Police said he refused to take a blood-alcohol test but admitted to drinking 20 beers the previous evening, saying he stopped drinking around 9 p.m.

Buonavolonta was charged with failure to control and operating a vehicle under the influence. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

