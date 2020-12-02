Driver facing charges after 5-vehicle crash with injuries in Boardman

Police believed that one of the drivers was under the influence of narcotics and found suspected drugs in the vehicle she was driving

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say additional charges may be pending following a five-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Boardman.

The crash just after 1 p.m. November 25 in the westbound lanes of U.S. 224 by the Boardman Plaza. It sent one person to the hospital, who was unconscious when rescue crews arrived.

According to a police report, the driver who caused the crash was identified as 33-year-old Jamie Gillespie. Police said Gillespie was slurring her words and appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic.

Gillespie told investigators that the car in front of her stopped and she “slammed the f*** into them,” according to the report.

Investigators reported finding marijuana roaches and suspected drug residue in the car she was driving and suspected crack cocaine in her purse, as well as a pipe and Suboxone strips.

Investigators say after arresting Gillespie, the owner of The Little Greek reported that Gillespie had run into the restaurant’s bathroom after the crash. The owner reported checking the restroom after she left and finding an empty bottle of Fireball liquor in the trash can.

According to the report, officers also found during her arrest that Gillespie was hiding cocaine in a body cavity.

Crews took her to the hospital for a suspected overdose after police reported that she appeared to be nodding off during the booking process.

Gillespie is charged with tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, though officers noted additional charges are pending.