LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver escaped without injury after the vehicle he was driving went up in flames Monday afternoon.

A viewer at Carchedi’s Cafe submitted the above video of the fire, which happened in the parking lot of the restaurant.

According to Lowellville Fire Lt. Dave Harris, the owner of the vehicle said he heard a pop around 1:45 p.m., and he pulled off into the parking lot from E. Water Street. The vehicle then caught fire.

Harris said the Struthers Fire Department came out to assist, and they were able to put the fire out quickly without any issues.

Harris said the driver had been heading down to the canoe launch to go fishing before the vehicle caught fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, he said.