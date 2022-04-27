AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is talking about an accident where her minivan ended up covered in quick-dry paint.

Police say the driver of a semi stopped suddenly to avoid another vehicle in front of him, and his load of paint shifted. Two of the containers fell to the ground and two others broke open.

The mess not only dumped paint onto the ground but splattered a minivan that Stacy Fisher was driving.

“I was in the right lane next to the truck. So I really wasn’t aware anything was going on until he hit his brakes. Someone in front of me went over in front of him and stopped suddenly and he just didn’t stop in time. His whole truckload started shifting and the jugs of paint, whatever they were, caught the back of my van coming down,” she said.

As of now, Fisher’s insurance is covering her rental car until police reports are submitted.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.