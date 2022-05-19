BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver that police say led officers on a chase that ended in a crash on Market Street has died.



Jonathan Wood, 42, died around 4 p.m. Wednesday after being transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Police say the man was driving erratically and hit a utility pole on Market Street near Akron Children’s Hospital, closing the road for nearly 24 hours.



First Energy had to replace the poles and restring the power lines.

The crash is still under investigation.