JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One driver has died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to State Route 5 in Johnston Township, north of State Route 88, around 6 a.m.

OSHP said the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, hit a tree and overturned.

Troopers said the driver passed away as a result of his injuries.

No identifying information regarding the victim has been released.

The accident is under investigation.

