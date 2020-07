The daycare on Market Street in the Uptown area has major repairs to make

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A daycare in Youngstown has major repairs to make after a crash Tuesday night.

Someone drove a car into Growing Kids Academy on Market Street in the Uptown area around 7 p.m.

Police were already gone when our news crew got there.

No other information was available Tuesday night.

More stories from WKBN.com: