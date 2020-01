A car took out a telephone pole, portion of a porch and hit another car during a crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car took out a telephone pole, portion of a porch and hit a parked car during a crash in Youngstown.

It all happened in the 1200 block of E. Boston Avenue around noon Thursday.

Crews took the driver to the hospital; those at the scene said she appeared to be dazed as a result of the crash.

Police are investigating the crash.

A portion of the road was blocked due to wires that were knocked down. The pole will need to be repaired.