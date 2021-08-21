Driver crashes into pole, bringing down wires in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Youngstown closed part of a road overnight.

A car hit a pole near the intersection of North Hazelwood and Connecticut Avenues.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The impact sheared the pole, bringing down wires in the roadway.

Youngstown police officers put up caution tape to block off the area.

The driver did have some injuries but will be OK.

Hazelwood will remain closed until First Energy can repair the pole.

According to First Energy’s website, power in the area was not affected.