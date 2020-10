No children were on board the Weathersfield school bus at the time and the car's driver was the only one who was hurt

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A driver is facing charges after investigators say he slammed into the back of a school bus in Trumbull County Tuesday, sparking a car fire.

Jason Vandenberg, 25, has been cited for OVI and speed.

No children were on board the Weathersfield school bus at the time and Vandenberg was the only one who was hurt.

The bus will need to be repaired.

Vandenberg will be in Niles Municipal Court Thursday morning.

More stories from WKBN.com: