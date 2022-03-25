YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 67-year-old Austintown man had to be given the anti-opiate antidote Narcan twice Thursday following an early morning accident on the lower South Side.

Officers were called just after 7 a.m. to the 400 block of Kist Place. When they arrived, they found a car driven by Ory Perry, 67, had crashed through a guardrail and continued 150 yards before coming to rest in a field.

Paramedics told police that Perry appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, and they gave him the Narcan to help revive him, but he kept passing out.

At St. Elizabeth Health Center, he was given more Narcan, reports said. When he was able to speak, he told police that he had five beers, reports said.

Perry agreed to have blood drawn to test to see if was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and he was given citations for OVI and driving under suspension.