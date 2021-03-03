Driver charged with hitting woman in Liberty who confronted him after crash

Christopher Ezzo, 20, faces charges of felonious assault and leaving the scene of a crash

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges were filed against a man accused of hitting a woman with his car after she confronted him about an earlier crash in Liberty.

Christopher Ezzo, 20, faces charges of felonious assault and leaving the scene of a crash, according to court records.

Around 2:30 p.m. last Thursday, a 27-year-old Girard woman called police to report that a vehicle hit her while she was driving on Churchill Road and that the vehicle continued driving and pulled into a parking lot in the 4500 block of Belmont Ave.

The woman said she followed the man to the parking lot to attempt to get his information. She said she got out of her vehicle and approached the man, at which time he hit her with his vehicle and left the area.

Police said surveillance video showed the vehicle driving toward the woman and knocking her down.

The woman complained of leg pain but was not seriously injured, according to the police report.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect as Ezzo, and he was charged and a warrant for his arrest was issued.