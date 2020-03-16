Driver charged with DUI in Mercer County fatal motorcycle crash

Breaking News
Ambulance, Accident generic

Credit: Marco_Piunti/E+/Getty Images

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a motorcycle Sunday in Mercer County has been charged with DUI.

The accident happened about 5:34 p.m. at the intersection of Steck Road and Perry Highway.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 50-year-old Jonathan Johnson, of Meadville, ran a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into a motorcycle driven by Phillip Leise, 58, of Hadley.

Leise died from injures sustained in the crash.

During the investigation, police say it was determined that Johnson was under the influence of alcohol.

