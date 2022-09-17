YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicular homicide charge has been filed against a driver involved in a crash that killed a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last month.

According to court records, a warrant had been issued earlier this week for the arrest of Nikolas Gable, 24, of Macedonia, on charges of vehicular homicide and assured clear distance ahead.

Gable was driving a 2020 Ford Transit van eastbound in the right lane of the Ohio Turnpike at the time of the crash, just before 4 a.m. Aug. 15.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the victim, 29-year-old Nicholas Cyphert, of Washingtonville, was repairing a semi-tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the road.

Cyphert had finished up his repairs and was walking toward the back of the vehicle when he was hit by the Ford Transit, which also swiped the side of the semi, troopers said.

Cyphert was pronounced dead at the scene, and Gable was not injured.